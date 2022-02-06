Cillian Murphy Is ‘Thrilled’ to Finish Filming as Thomas Shelby Each Season in ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6: ‘He’s So Relentless and Tiring’

Cillian Murphy Is ‘Thrilled’ to Finish Filming as Thomas Shelby Each Season on ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6: ‘He’s So Relentless and Tiring’

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to deliver fantastic storylines for the Shelby family.

Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Thomas Shelby, the CEO of Shelby Company Limited.

He also recently discussed his personal experience filming the series’ final season.

Here’s what he had to say about filming as Tommy and why he’s always “thrilled” to see each season come to a close.

In Peaky Blinders, Thomas Shelby guides the Shelby family through various gang activities following World War I.

Tommy’s final chance to accomplish what he failed to do in season 5 is now in Peaky Blinders Season 6.

Someone betrayed Thomas Shelby and foiled his plan to assassinate Oswald Mosley at the end of season 5.

With Mosley still alive, fans can expect a major showdown between the characters in the upcoming season, as Tommy’s mental health is at risk.

Cillian Murphy recently spoke with Esquire about his role as Tommy in Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and subsequent UK lockdowns, filming for the final season proved difficult.

Worse, Helen McCrory died.

In the finale, she was unable to reprise her role as Aunt Polly Gray.

That’s why Murphy describes the new season as “dark as f***.”

“The difficult thing to comprehend is that there would be a whole other version of Peaky Blinders with Helen in it if it weren’t for COVID,” he noted.

Thomas Shelby is feared because of his fearlessness.

But he also made a lot of enemies.

Since the first season, he’s been on the verge of death several times.

There’s no doubt he’ll have more near-death experiences in Season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

He frequently puts those he cares about in danger as a result of his actions.

While Tommy’s fearlessness makes him an interesting character, Cillian Murphy gets tired of playing him.

Murphy told Esquire, “I’m always f***ing thrilled to be done with every series because he’s so relentless and tiring to play, and you have to go to all those really dark, ambiguous places.”

“It makes me so happy to come home and have a nice, boring existence.”

Tommy, Murphy continued, “never wakes up and has an average day.” Instead, his life is filled with disaster after disaster.

“… I used to make fun of it…

