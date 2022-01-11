Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall Thought They Were Playing Hookers in the Beginning of ‘Laverne and Shirley’

Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall Originally Thought They Were Playing Hookers on ‘Laverne and Shirley’

In 1976, ABC premiered Laverne and Shirley, a spinoff of the popular sitcom Happy Days, starring Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall.

The show followed Laverne DeFazio and Shirley Feeney, two single best friends who worked as bottle cappers at the fictitious Shotz Brewery.

Williams and Marshall, on the other hand, thought they’d be playing a completely different role before becoming well-known sitcom characters.

Williams discussed the early days of Laverne andamp; Shirley, when she and Marshall thought their characters were hookers, in a recent interview.

Eddie Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa in the TV series Laverne and Shirley, died in November.

27th, 2021

Williams discussed Mekka’s death, as well as the deaths of her other Laverne and Shirley castmates, including Marshall, in an interview with Allison Keugel.

She told Keugel, “I haven’t processed any of it,” and that she still “talks” to Marshall.

“I’m still planning on going over there and telling her something, and I still see Phil [Foster] and Betty [Garrett] as present.”

They aren’t, but I continue to see and relate to them as if they are.”

Williams said she keeps a framed photo of the cast on her mantel, next to which she lights candles in honor of the cast.

“I was just thinking to myself, ‘You’re [all]gone,’ and I could hear them laughing at me and saying, ‘Check, check, check…'”

Only Williams and Michael McKean are still alive from the Laverne and Shirley cast.

“I’m tempted to call him and tell him I’ll race you to the finish line,” the actor joked.

Williams, who believes in the afterlife, believes her co-stars are content and “in a fun heaven… all having fun together.”

Williams mentioned working with Marshall on a film before Laverne and Shirley during her conversation with Keugel.

Garry Marshall had called her and said, “There are these parts for these two girls on Happy Days, and Fonzie (Henry Winkler) goes on a double date with Richie (Ron Howard).” The two girls were supposed to be “girls who date the fleet,” according to Garry.

“Hmmm, hookers? This will be fun,” Williams said, despite the fact that Garry’s description of Laverne and Shirley was the polar opposite of what Williams and Marshall had imagined.

ABC wanted more from Laverne and Shirley after the success of the “Date with Fonzie” episode.

“We got a call two weeks later…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.