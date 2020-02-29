Cinema: Mark Ruffalo: “The boss of Marvel almost resigned” – Entertainment News: Cinema

Mark Ruffalo, best known for playing the Hulk in the “Avengers”, told the British newspaper “The Independent” that at Disney there was no belief in the success of a movie starring female characters.

The American actor says that Kevin Feige, head of Marvel studios since 2009, addressed the bosses of the Disney studio to express their concerns about the lack of female superhero films, and admitted that he was not sure that he was still entrusted with the task of producing new films.

“When we made the first Avengers, Kevin Feige said to me, ‘Look, I may not be here tomorrow.’ And he was like, “Ike (Isaac Perlmutter, Disney’s biggest shareholder at the time) doesn’t believe anyone will go to a superhero movie with a woman. So if I am still here tomorrow, you will know that I have won this battle ”, explained Mark Ruffalo to the British newspaper.

A battle that the producer has obviously won with the release of “Captain Marvel” in 2019, superheroine played by Brie Larson. A major change for the studio since it is the first female leader of the “Marvel Cinematic Universe” (MCU).

“Because Kevin wanted black superheroes, female superheroes, LGBT superheroes, he changed the whole Marvel universe,” said Ruffalo. We now have a gay superhero on the way, we have black superheroes, we have superheroines. Scarlett Johansson has her film coming out, we have Captain Marvel, they then make Hulk-Woman. No other studio is as inclusive at this level. ”

Before concluding: “They must do it. This is the *** *** of people! ”

Cover Media / CBO