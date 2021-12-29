Cinnamon Espresso Churros by Giada De Laurentiis Make a Quick Afternoon Treat

Cinnamon Espresso Churros from Giada De Laurentiis Make a Quick Afternoon Treat

Churros, a deep-fried doughy snack, have recently been reimagined by Giada De Laurentiis of Food Network.

The Everyday Italian star has given the classic Spanish dessert an Italian twist.

Here’s how to put them together.

This recipe calls for sugar, ground cinnamon, flour, water, unsalted butter, salt, and eggs.

This dessert has a distinct Italian flavor thanks to the instant espresso powder.

In the Food Network video (below), De Laurentiis says, “These are really, really good.”

“It’s basically deep-fried dough,” says the author.

A stand mixer, a deep-frying thermometer, a pastry bag with a large star tip, and, of course, a frying pan are all required.

To begin, heat one cup of water in a saucepan and add six tablespoons of butter.

Two tablespoons of sugar, two teaspoons of instant espresso powder, and a pinch of salt are added to the mixture (“The salt will bring out the flavor of the espresso and everything”).

Bring the mixture to a boil, then stir in 1 cup of flour.

“Turn off the heat and whisk in the flour,” says De Laurentiis.

“Begin by stirring gently; the flour will absorb all of the liquid.”

The stove has been re-ignited, this time on low.

Allow it to cook for another minute or two, or until it takes on a ball-like shape. The dough can then be tossed into a stand mixer.

Turn on the mixer to “cool down the dough,” then add one egg at a time as the dough begins to move.

The dough is still warm enough, according to the chef, that “if you don’t start moving the stand mixer, the egg will scramble.”

While the mixer is working, prepare the cinnamon-espresso sugar mix to dredge the hot churros in when they’re done frying.

One-half cup sugar, two tablespoons ground cinnamon, and one tablespoon instant espresso powder are all called for in the sugar mixture.

The dough is placed in a pastry bag with a star tip (“Because churros have all those grooves”) once it has finished mixing.

To easily get all of the dough into the bag, De Laurentiis suggests using a spatula.

It’s time to fry your churros once your oil thermometer reaches 350 degrees.

The pastry bag is squeezed by the chef…

