Claire and Jamie star in the Season 6 premiere of ‘Outlander.’

It’s a holiday treat!

Season 6 of Outlander premieres on March 6, but on Christmas Day, Starz gave fans an early present by releasing a new clip from the upcoming premiere episode.

The new season picks up where the fifth season left off, after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. The new season is based on the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon’s popular series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

The Revolutionary War looms over the ridge, forcing Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) to make difficult decisions for their family.

Claire and Jamie star in the nearly two-minute scene, which finds the couple struggling to adjust to their new reality while having an intimate and important conversation about the future.

Jamie expresses his love and adoration for his wife in a heartfelt scene between the beloved couple.

“You’re with me at all times.”

“I think you’re an angel sometimes, Claire,” he says tearfully.

“Would an angel do this?” Claire teases as they kiss passionately at the end of the scene.

Below is a clip from Season 6 that you can watch.

