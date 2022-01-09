Clancy Brown Hopes He’s ‘Measured up’ to Past Villains in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Dexter: New Blood continued a long tradition of introducing frightful but fascinating villains.

The Ice Truck Killer, Trinity Killer, and other serial killers have all appeared in previous seasons of Dexter.

The ability of these “big bads” to send shivers down the spines of fans wowed fans.

Clancy Brown stepped into Kurt Caldwell’s shoes, and he hopes he did the villain justice.

Kurt Caldwell is played by Clancy Brown on Dexter: New Blood.

Kurt appears to be a community pillar and a law-abiding citizen from the outside.

Kurt is a cold-blooded serial killer, which the residents of Iron Lake have no idea about.

Kurt has been abducting and murdering runaway women in Iron Lake for decades.

Brown has a long history of portraying villains.

In The Shawshank Redemption, he played the tyrannical Captain Byron Hadley, and in Shoot to Kill, he played a psychopath.

According to IMDb, Brown has recently appeared in a variety of projects, including the TV show Billions and the 2020 film Promising Young Woman.

Brown’s vocal abilities are also well-known, and he has even lent his voice to Mr.

On the Spongebob Squarepants series, Krabs is a character.

Clancy faced off against Dexter in Dexter: New Blood, just like so many other serial killers in the past.

Throughout Dexter, there are a number of “big bads,” but one man always seems to be regarded as the best.

In an interview with Collider, Brown said, “Certainly, the greatest among all of those is probably Lithgow, but it was a pretty good group of knuckleheads to face off against.”

“And among all of them, I had friends, a couple of people I knew, and they all had positive things to say about the experience.”

In season four of Dexter, John Lithgow played the Trinity Killer.

Trinity’s legacy lives on in the trauma he inflicted on Harrison, as seen in Lithgow’s cameo in Dexter: New Blood.

Another Dexter villain impressed Brown as well.

“I felt the first guy who played his brother, whose name escapes me, was just the Ice Truck Killer.”

“That guy,” Brown told Collider, “was just fantastic.”

“If I had given it any thought, it would have been something along the lines of…

