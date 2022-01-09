Clancy Brown Says Working With Michael C Hall on ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Was a ‘Joy’

Clancy Brown on Working With Michael C Hall on ‘Dexter: New Blood’: “It’s a Joy”

Clancy Brown is one of the many newcomers to Dexter: New Blood.

After a long hiatus from Dexter, Michael C Hall returned to the role of Dexter Morgan.

It may appear difficult to bring together old and new cast members for a revival series.

Brown, on the other hand, had nothing but positive things to say about working with Hall in an interview.

Dexter: New Blood stars Brown as Kurt Caldwell.

Kurt appears to be a pillar of the community at first, but the revival eventually reveals that he is a cold-blooded serial killer who preys on runaway women.

Kurt develops an interest in Dexter’s son Harrison, encouraging him to surrender to his dark side.

Kurt tries to kill Harrison, which brings everything to a head.

Dexter saves his son just in time, and the two of them track down Kurt’s trophy room, where the bodies of his victims are kept.

In episode 9, Dexter finally puts Kurt to rest.

Nobody said being a father would be easy.

Despite the fact that Kurt and Dexter have a tense relationship in Dexter: New Blood, Brown enjoyed working with Hall on set.

In an interview with Collider, Brown had nothing but positive things to say about working with Hall.

Brown told the publication, “Working with him is a joy.”

“I don’t believe there’s a single actor who won’t say the same thing.”

He’s a lot of fun to work with, he’s always on time, and he’s a lot of fun to work with.

Because he’s such a generous and complete actor, it was a great, fun show to work on.

That way, it’s so simple.”

Brown also inquired about Hall’s experience reprising his role as Dexter after the show had been off the air for some time.

“I remember asking Michael that question and saying, ‘Hey, is it weird for you to come back to this after 10 years and resurrecting this character and going back to the well?'” Brown recalled.

“And he smirked at me and said, ‘You know what’s odd is that it’s not strange to me.’

I’m going to take a deep breath and…

