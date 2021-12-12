Clancy Brown, star of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ reveals that he was considered for a role in the original series at one point.

Clancy Brown, star of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ reveals that he was considered for a role in the original series.

Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell in Dexter: New Blood is fantastic.

However, viewers might be surprised to learn that he was considered for a different role.

In an interview, Brown revealed that he was considered for the role of Officer Harry Morgan, which went to James Remar in the end.

Brown was first cast in Dexter: New Blood in January 2020, roughly three months after the revival was announced by Showtime.

In a new interview on The Rich Eisen Show, he explained why he wanted to do the series.

He explained, “I took it because it was the pandemic, and I hadn’t worked in over a year.”

“I remember the first iteration, and they were considering me for Remar’s part for a second when it was being cast around.”

I’m glad I didn’t do it because Remar was fantastic.

I didn’t watch it at first, but as soon as they expressed interest [in me for ‘Dexter: New Blood,’]I began watching it all and was blown away by how good it is.”

In the original, Remar played Harry, a police officer who adopted Dexter after discovering him at his mother’s crime scene.

As a teenager, he taught Dexter the code in order to help him control his murderous impulses.

However, after walking in on him in the middle of a murder, he ended up killing himself.

The voice in Dexter’s head then became Harry, who appeared in all eight seasons until Dexter realized he didn’t need him any longer.

Actor from ‘Dexter’ Addresses Rumors of a Revival Series Return

Dexter: New Blood picks up nearly ten years after Dexter left Miami.

The show is set in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York, and follows Dexter as he hides out as Jim Lindsay.

Of course, Michael C Hall and a few other cast members from the original show return — but not Remar.

The writers apparently wanted to try something different by having Jennifer Carpenter’s Debra Morgan take over as Dexter’s conscious.

“With James Remar, we weren’t going to do the same thing.”

On TV’s Top 5, showrunner Clyde Phillips explained, “We had a great opportunity to do it with Deb.”

“Harry was more of a father figure, no pun intended, and Deb plays Dexter’s doubt… And that’s how [Michael C Hall] wanted it…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.