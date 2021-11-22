Clancy Brown’s character can’t be taken seriously by ‘Dexter: New Blood’ fans.

In Dexter: New Blood, Clancy Brown plays the “unofficial mayor” of Iron Lake.

Brown did, however, lend his voice to a slew of animated characters before joining the cast of the Showtime drama starring Michael C Hall and Jennifer Carpenter.

Some Dexter: New Blood fans are having trouble taking Brown’s villainous side seriously after learning about one of his most beloved character voices.

On IMDb, Brown has over 300 acting credits.

One of his most well-known roles, however, is that of Mr.

In the animated series, Krabs is Spongebob Squarepants’ money-loving boss.

Mr.’s voice is provided.

One of Brown’s greatest pleasures is Krabs.

“It’s always a good time when Mr.

In November 2020, Brown told Today, “Krabs gets a joke that he gets to tell.”

“He makes everything an ‘r,’ and occasionally throws in an extra syllable-ble-ble.”

Brown made his Dexter: New Blood debut in episode 2, “Storm of F***,” as the father of Matt Caldwell (Steve M Robertson), Dexter’s first victim in over ten years.

“I can’t take this guy seriously because I [know]he’s Mr.

“[Krabs],” a Dexter fan wrote on Reddit.

Another Reddit user commented, “Spongebob me boy, I’ve committed several felonies.”

Kurt Caldwell is a citizen’s man.

(hashtag)Dexterpic.twitter.comWgvVeJ37p (hashtag)Dexterpic.twitter.comWgvVeJ37p (hashtag)Dext

“On the other hand, I’m afraid Clancy Brown will be standing there with a nightstick ready to beat me into catatonia whenever I walk into a room and flick on the light,” writes another.

Another Reddit user says of Brown, “For me, this actor will forever remain the Kurgan from the Highlander movie.”

“So I’m fine with him being the show’s villain.” Many other comments point to Brown’s extensive voice acting career, which includes several iconic roles.

Brown has voiced a variety of characters in addition to Spongebob’s boss in the Nickelodeon cartoon series.

In the Disney(plus) series What If…?, he recently voiced Surtur in the episode “What If… Thor Was an Only Child?”

Brown has worked with Disney on a variety of projects, including Mighty Ducks, Kim Possible, Lilo and Stitch: The Series, and others.

Among other animated projects, his voice can be heard in the following shows:

‘Dexter: A New Adventure…’

