Clara Berghaus, from MAFS, responds to ex-husband Ryan Oubre’s claims about their marriage and divorce.

Clara Berghaus, of MAFS, responds to ex-husband Ryan Oubre’s claims about their marriage and divorce.

Ryan Oubre of Married at First Sight has responded to the flight attendant’s allegations, just one day after he publicly addressed his divorce from Clara Berghaus for the first time.

“I’m not going to lie: my anxiety is through the roof right now because my story is going to be so public tonight.”

“Speaking out was not something I ever expected to do, but I’m so incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” Berghaus, 28, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, December 30, announcing that she’ll share her side of the story during tonight’s Married at First Sight Special.

“I’ve spent the last six months of therapy reflecting on my @mafslifetime experience, and I’ve learned more than I could ever imagine,” she says.

I never expected to talk about my divorce publicly, but I’ve realized that, while I don’t owe anyone any explanations, I also don’t owe anyone my silence.

Because I’m so conflict averse, I’ve spent so much time not speaking up for myself, but the only way to heal and grow is to start doing things that make me uncomfortable.

And, in all honesty, I believe that not sharing would be a disservice to anyone going through a similar experience.”

“I’m so so proud of myself and how far I’ve come,” she said, adding that she “went through hell and back in the last 18 months.”

“And as nerve-wracking as this experience is, I know that telling my story will be critical to my healing process, and let me tell you, I’m ready to put this behind me,” Berghaus continued.

This chapter of my life comes to a close tonight, and it has already brought me a great deal of satisfaction.

Thank you to everyone who helped to put the pieces back together–you know who you are, and I adore you all.

I’m so excited to be able to share my life with all of you, and while I’m nervous as hell, I can’t wait for everyone to know the truth.”

The Atlanta resident’s message arrived one day after the 30-year-old project manager revealed their split.

Oubre wrote, “I’ve had several months to reflect on a very challenging moment in my life.”

