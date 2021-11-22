Clare and Dale, Katie and Blake, and Other Bachelor Nation Couples That Called It Quits in 2021

Clare and Dale, Katie and Blake, and More: Every Bachelor Nation Couple That Called It Quits in 2021

Throughout its two-decade run, Bachelor Nation has weathered many storms and made some strides, including the 25th season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January and featured the first Black lead in Matt James.

Season 16 Bachelorette Clare Crawley and fiancé Dale Moss, on the other hand, did not get their happily ever after.

After a whirlwind romance in 2020, the couple called it quits in January, only to try again the following month.

The couple split up less than a year after reconciling, according to Us Weekly.

Before things got tense between them, an insider told Us, “It was best for them to go their separate ways at this time.”

“No matter what happens, they will always support and love each other.”

Following a proposal from Moss, the hairstylist left The Bachelorette two weeks into filming, which aired in November 2020.

However, by the new year, the couple had hit a snag and decided to call it quits in September.

Crawley is ready to move on with her life after her second breakup, according to a source close to her.

“Clare has seen everything she needs to have closure and not look back at this point.”

In October, an insider claimed, “She’s done with Dale for good.”

“This past week has shown her that he isn’t truly concerned about her.

He’s putting on a show for the public because he’s obsessed with himself and his image.”

Bri Stauss and Chris Watson, the season 1 winners of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, announced their split earlier this year.

“We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally,” the couple said in a joint statement to E! News after finding love on the spinoff series, which premiered in April 2020.

The couple, who sparked breakup rumors after being noticeably absent from one another’s social media accounts in December 2020, released two albums before calling it quits.

To find out which Bachelor Nation you belong to, scroll down.

