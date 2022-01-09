Clare Crawley and Blake Monar of The Bachelorette get cozy after their breakup with Dale Moss.

Clare Crawley appeared happier than ever while visiting Blake Monar, whom she had eliminated on their season of The Bachelorette, months after her split from Dale Moss.

Did Clare Crawley’s final rose go to Blake Monar, a cast member of The Bachelorette?

On the first of January,

9, the California hairstylist shared a video montage from a trip to Indiana on her Instagram page, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist she had rejected in the 16th season of the dating show in 2020.

Clare and her ex-fiancé Dale Moss, whom she chose as the winner, broke up more than three months after the clip show was released.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Went on business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories!”

“Indy, you were absolutely stunning, and you were exactly what my soul required.”

They’ve been spotted shopping, riding in a car, bowling, and playing with his niece and baby nephew.

Blake, who also competed on Bachelor in Paradise season seven last summer, posted a video of himself and his niece pushing Clare on a toy car inside a house to his Instagram Story.

Later, he posted a video of himself and his former co-star walking outside together, arms around her.

“How’s walking on black ice with a grown man hanging on your back @clarecrawley?” he captioned the photo.

Clare, 40, and Blake, 32, have remained silent about their relationship.

One person wrote to Clare in response to her post, saying, “Blake is the sweetest person,” to which she replied, “He truly is.”

Clare’s video montage was set to Tatiana Manaois’ empowering 2015 song “Like You,” which she used to cope with her breakup from Dale.

“How do you say goodbye to someone you never wanted to walk away from?” she said on Jana Kramer’s podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer in October.

It’s difficult and painful.”

“The paradox of…not wanting someone to walk away but gladly holding the door open for them because they want to walk away,” she continued.

That’s not something I’d ever do…

