Clare Crawley Dating Rumors: Jeff Dye Addresses Them

Clare Crawley Rumors: Jeff Dye Addresses Them

Jeff Dye and Clare Crawley may be spending time together, but they are not a couple, according to the comedian, who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly.

“I’ve basically just done comedy, written, yoga, and watched late-night short films about romance since my breakup,” Dye, 38, told Us.

“I met Clare, and she’s great, but if sitting next to someone at a Lakers game means I’m dating someone, I guess my friend Richard and I have been dating for a long time.”

The Girl Code alum said he was accompanied by three women to the game earlier this month and that it “wasn’t exactly a date” with the 40-year-old former Bachelorette.

A source told Us earlier this month that the two were introduced by mutual friends.

The insider revealed, “Clare agreed to go on the date because she thought he was handsome.”

“They met for coffee after the Lakers game in San Diego, when he was doing shows.”

While the Bachelor in Paradise alum and the Seattle native are “still talking,” the source claims they aren’t in a “serious” relationship because they live in different cities.

“They’re just friends,” a second source added.

After meeting on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020, the California native became engaged to Dale Moss.

Moss, 33, proposed to the hairstylist two weeks into filming, but the couple had a brief breakup in January.

One month later, the reality stars reconciled, but in September, they called it quits for good.

“Right now, I’m fine. Things are up and down for me in general in my life.”

In October, Crawley explained on Jana Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast that “sometimes it’s minute to minute.”

“But right now, I’m fine, and I’m fine because I’m sitting with a woman who understands my situation.”

It’s comforting that we’ve had similar experiences with a variety of things.”

“If my biggest regret is trusting the process, trusting a man’s words and who he showed me to be, I don’t think that’s a regret,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum told Kramer.

I had faith in someone, that they were who they claimed to be [and]that they would keep their promises.

