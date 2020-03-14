Clare Crawley Responds to The Bachelorette Getting Postponed Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Clare Crawley‘s 32 suitors will have to accept this rose another time due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the star of the upcoming season 16 of The Bachelorette wants to thank fans for their support.

Warner Bros. Television announced on Friday that “with the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution,” the studio was halting production on more than 70 shows and pilots, including season 16 of The Bachelorette, which was set to begin filming that day.

“Well hello! Talk about most dramatic season ever! In all seriousness, Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette,” Crawley wrote on Instagram on Friday evening.

“We are taking it day by day and even hour by hour as this is so unpredictable,” she continued. “All I know for sure is that my heart is so full from all the love and support this far, and am still so excited for my journey to begin! I’ve waited 38 years for these moments, what’s a little bit longer, right! xoxo”

At least 5,600 people have died from complications from the virus, which affects the respiratory system, and about 150,000 have tested positive in more than 110 countries since it was discovered in Wuhan, China late last year. In the United States, where The Bachelor shows are mostly filmed, the death toll has risen to 50, with more than 2,300 people confirmed to have been infected.

Many other TV and movie studios have halted productions and moved release dates due to the coronavirus epidemic in recent weeks as airlines cut flights, leaders and governments across the globe implement travel restrictions and people self-isolate at home in a bid to avoid catching or transmitting infections, many of which show no symptoms for days.

Weeks before Warner Bros. Television’s announcement about The Bachelorette getting postponed, sources had told E! News that overseas travel plans for the upcoming season 16 were put on hold due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus. Bachelor Nation shows typically send cast members on short trips around the world during production.