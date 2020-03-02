Clare Crawley’s Ex Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Says She’ll Be the Best Bachelorette Ever

Clare Crawley is taking a chance on finding love—on TV—again. After appearing on The Bachelor, Bachelor Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, Clare was announced as the new star of The Bachelorette season 16. At 38 years old, she’s one of the show’s oldest stars.

Clare famously walked away from Juan Pablo Galavis in his season of The Bachelor, but said yes to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard on the Bachelor Winter Games and the two were engaged to be married. Obviously, they didn’t make it down the aisle, but Benoît is still wishing his ex-fiancé luck on her new journey.

“Well, I received a call from the producer yesterday (Sunday) and they confirmed that Clare will be the next Bachelorette. It was a big news. All I want for her is to be happy [because]she deserves the best,” Benoît told us.

“She has always been so nice to me, even after the breakup. We talked on a regular basis and still care a lot about each other. I’m glad she got that chance at finding love because we both trust that process,” Benoît, who is currently working as director of banquets at Hôtel Place d’Armes, told E! News. “She will be the best person to call out her men if they aren’t there for her. I just don’t want her to get hurt. I’m sure she will find her soulmate. She will be the best Bachelorette, I can tell you this.”

He also took to Instagram to share his good wishes publicly after Clare was revealed as the new Bachelorette star during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley!! You will be the best #thebestbacheloretteever,” Benoît posted on Instagram with a photo of the two of them.

See it below.

On Good Morning America, Clare said her age is an advantage.

“For me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want,” she said.

As for what she’s looking for, Clare had this to say: “Honestly, for me, the most important thing is I want a man who will take off his armor. Who is strong, but is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable and I think that is some serious strength right there. So, I want a man who can do that.”

She doesn’t have a physical type, she said.

“Honestly, it’s all what’s on the inside for me. I don’t care. The outside, if you line up the guys that I have dated in the past, there’s no one thing I’m looking for physically. It’s more if they go out of their way for me and they make me feel special. This is about me now.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.