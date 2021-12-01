Clarence Avant’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, was fatally shot in her Beverly Hills home.

Clarence Avant’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, was fatally shot in her home in Beverly Hills.

The wife of music legend Clarence Avant, Jacqueline Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning.

She had lived to be 81 years old.

Nicole Avant, the couple’s daughter, is married to Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. A Netflix rep confirmed to ET that Jacqueline was shot and killed.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred at the Avant residence in Beverly Hills during a home invasion robbery, according to multiple reports.

The Beverly Hills Police Department received a call at 2:23 a.m. about a shooting in the 1100 block of Maytor Place, according to a spokesperson.

TYRESE (@tyrese) shared a link.

When police arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound, but the suspect or suspects had fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics, but he died.

Detectives from the Beverly Hills Police Department are currently investigating a homicide.

Clarence is synonymous with music royalty, despite the fact that he was reportedly unharmed during the fatal incident.

Given his storied influence in the genre, he’s fondly referred to as the “Godfather of Black Music.”

Michael Jackson, Bill Withers, Babyface, LA Reid, Jimmy Smith, and Sixto Rodriguez are just a few of the artists with whom he has collaborated.

Clarence was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

His clout is so great that former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris were among those who paid tribute to him in a video shown at his induction ceremony in October.

In 2009, Nicole Avant tied the knot with Sarandos.

She most recently assisted in the production of “The Black Godfather,” a Netflix documentary about her father that premiered in 2019.

“Every year at Christmas, I watch It’s a Wonderful Life, and when I learned that the angel’s name was Clarence, I thought, ‘That’s what my dad does.’ My father must be an angel because he makes people’s dreams come true,” Nicole explained to ET.

But there was no denying Jacqueline’s influence on her daughter.

Nicole once told NBC News that it was her mother who brought “the love and joy” to their family.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Clarence Avant’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, was fatally shot in her home in Beverly Hills.

allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] <p>[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Music Executive Clarence Avant, Fatally Shot in Beverly Hills Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese)

So sorry for the Avant family. My heart goes out to you!!! OMG!!!! Where are we??!!! WHAT are we?!! 🙏🏿💔https://t.co/mhyGK4Nm3j — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 1, 2021

Jackie Avant was a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen & a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years. She inspired admiration, respect & affection in everyone who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2021

Cookie and I are absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our closest friends Jackie Avant. She was senselessly murdered last night in a home invasion.💔😢 This is the saddest day in our lives. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 1, 2021