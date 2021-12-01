Clarence Avant’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, was who?

Clarence Avant’s wife, JACQUELINE Avant, is an 81-year-old music veteran.

Jacqueline was tragically killed on December 1, 2021, when burglars raided her home.

Clarence Avant, an illustrious music industry executive, was Jacqueline’s husband.

The Black Godfather is a Netflix original documentary about Clarence, who was inducted into the Rock andamp; Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Throughout his illustrious career, Clarence has collaborated with artists such as Bill Withers, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, LA Reid, and Babyface.

Clarence is described as “cool, savvy, confident, and fearless – someone who makes the impossible possible” on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website.

Nicole Avant is married to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and her parents are Jacqueline and Clarence Avant.

