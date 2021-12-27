Clarice, Alibi is a rushed sequel to Silence of the Lambs.

Clarice, Alibi, review: A rushed follow-up to Silence of the Lambs.

The second act of FBI agent Clarice Starling isn’t as inventive as the other spin-offs.

Clarice is the second television adaptation of Thomas Harris’ novel The Silence of the Lambs, which was adapted into a movie in 1991.

Unlike Bryan Fuller’s NBC series Hannibal, which evolved into something strange and wonderful, Clarice already appears to be destined to become a standard police procedural; CSI with Hannibal Lecter trappings.

For contractual reasons related to the rights to Harris’s books, the serial killer played by Anthony Hopkins in the movies and Mads Mikkelsen in the NBC show apparently can’t be named.

As we rejoin Special Agent Clarice Starling a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, only Buffalo Bill – the serial killer who skinned his victims and whom Lecter assisted Clarice in apprehending – is mentioned.

The mother of Bill’s final victim is now Attorney General of the United States, and she is forming a special FBI unit to track serial killers.

Clarice is yanked from the Behavioural Science Unit, where she’d buried herself in her PTSD, and thrown in with sexist male coworkers and an uncaring boss, Paul Krendler (as played by Ray Liotta in Ridley Scott’s 2001 film Hannibal, in which he was fed his own brain).

Clarice is played by Rebecca Breeds, an Australian actress who speaks with a West Virginian accent (close your eyes and you’ll think it’s Jodie Foster).

By the end of episode one, she has found an ally in a younger FBI colleague named Tomas Esquivel, and they have apprehended a fugitive in Washington, DC.

The murderer, on the other hand, was only acting on orders, and I was just curious enough to find out who had hired him to watch episode two.

Clarice, on the whole, is a pale, conventional doppelgänger of its forerunners.

