Classic Buttermilk Waffles with Double-Dredged, Extra Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders from Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay’s Double-Dredged, Extra Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders with Bobby Flay’s Classic Buttermilk Waffles

Buttermilk waffles with fried chicken are a classic soul food dish that are unquestionably comforting.

Bobby Flay, a Food Network star known for his inventive brunch recipes, puts his own spin on a classic Southern recipe for a crunchy, tender dish.

Flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, fine salt, eggs, buttermilk, and unsalted butter are all required in Flay’s waffle recipe.

Chicken tenders, buttermilk, hot sauce, flour, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, salt, pepper, and canola oil for frying are required for the chicken tenders.

Honey will also be required for drizzling on top of the dish before serving.

“That’s one thing that buttermilk does,” Flay said in a Food Network video for this recipe.

It tenderizes meats and, of course, adds a tangy note.

It’ll also promote a juicy chicken.”

The chicken is “marinated or tenderized” for about an hour with buttermilk and hot sauce, according to the star of the hit show Bobby Flay.

The waffle batter is mixed together and set aside “for 30 minutes or so.”

The chicken can be fried in the meantime.

“I like to coat my chicken in seasoned flour twice,” Flay said.

“So, basically, we’re going to make two dredges out of the flour mixture.”

The chicken is dredged in seasoned flour (flour, cayenne pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper), then dipped in buttermilk before being dredged in seasoned flour again.

Flay continues, “We need a wet dredge and a dry dredge, man, we got a lot of buttermilk today.”

It’s worth noting that Flay seasons as he goes: “I season every layer, no matter what it is,” he says.

… I mean, if you want, you can season it with a variety of spices.

To me, the most important feature is that it is seasoned and flavored.

Otherwise, you’ll get some tasteless chicken.”

Flay notes that because the chicken is tender, “this is going to cook pretty quickly, so when these get golden, they’re done.”

Waffle batter is spooned into a waffle iron (“I don’t like making perfect waffles in terms of shape; I prefer them to be misshapen because they look like they’re…

