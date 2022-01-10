Clay Aiken, star of “American Idol,” has announced his candidacy for Congress for the second time.

Clay Aiken, the ‘American Idol’ star, has announced his candidacy for Congress for the second time.

Aiken is running for the sixth congressional district in North Carolina as a Democrat.

In 2003, Aiken competed in the second season of the reality TV singing competition, finishing in second place.

Following his time on American Idol, Aiken went on to release several albums and host a variety of shows, including a role in the Broadway musical Spamalot and a second-place finish on the fifth season of Celebrity Apprentice, before turning his attention to activism and politics.

“These days, my life looks a lot more like yours than Justin Bieber’s,” Aiken said when the news was announced on Monday.

“However, one thing that hasn’t changed is how much I adore my home state.”

North Carolina was where I first realized I had a voice, and it was one that could be used for more than just singing.”

It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly two decades since I first got to share my voice with you.

SO MUCH HAS CHANGED!

I’m running for Congress because we need strong voices more than ever.

This will be Aiken’s second attempt to win a congressional seat in North Carolina.

He ran for Congress for the first time in 2014, winning the Democratic primary but losing in the general election to Republican incumbent Rep. Renee Ellmers.

Renee Ellmers is the name of a woman who lives in the United States.

Aiken has stated that he is running on progressive policies of political civility, such as income equality, health care, and climate change.

“As level-headed, open-minded, and compassionate Democrats, we’ve always been the party of all Americans,” Aiken added on Monday.

“We have always been the big tent, and we must continue to be that, because we are the ones who will solve the country’s biggest problems, from climate change to systemic racism, income inequality, and gun violence to securing voting rights, free healthcare, and a woman’s right to choose.”

This article first appeared on CBSNews.com in January 10th, 2022

10th, 2022

