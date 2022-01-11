Clayton Echard Considers Taking Back Cassidy’s Rose, Shanae and Elizabeth Fight on ‘The Bachelor’

Clayton Echard Considers Taking Cassidy’s Rose Back, Shanae and Elizabeth Fight on ‘The Bachelor’

Clayton Echard got his first taste of drama on The Bachelor on Monday, January 10, when Cassidy and Shanae became the season’s first villains.

The episode began with a group date in which the women planned a kid’s birthday party with Hilary Duff’s help.

Cassidy was more concerned with talking to her childhood idol and snatching Clayton away from the festivities for some alone time than with helping with the festivities.

She even admitted to spending as little time as possible around children, which she demonstrated by repeatedly taking Clayton to a private location to make out.

Cassidy was chastised by the other women at the afterparty for not contributing her fair share to the party planning.

She retorted that they were not being paid for their work and refused to apologize.

While the ladies were annoyed by Cassidy’s aggressive demeanor, Clayton recognized that she was putting forth an effort with him and awarded her the group date rose.

Clayton went on his first one-on-one date with Susie.

They took a helicopter ride to a yacht, where they landed.

Clayton was captivated by Susie’s genuine and humble demeanor.

He had a stronger connection with her than he expected and believed they shared similar values, so he gave her a rose.

The drama intensified during the second group date, when the women were quizzed on their red flags and given an obstacle course to complete.

Shanae had been advised by Cassidy to be assertive, and she followed Cassidy’s advice by shoving Elizabeth through the obstacle course.

Shanae was irritated that Elizabeth was forming a strong bond with Clayton, so she told Clayton at the afterparty that Elizabeth was acting in a contradictory manner toward her.

Clayton confronted Elizabeth about Shanae’s accusations, and Elizabeth insisted that she had always been kind to her.

Following that, Elizabeth drew Shanae aside and asked her why she felt ignored by Elizabeth during a previous conversation.

Elizabeth explained that she suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which makes it difficult for her to communicate with multiple people.

Elizabeth wanted to move on from the drama, but Shanae brought up her ADHD in front of the other women, rekindling their feud.

Clayton gave the group a date in the middle of the ordeal.

