Clayton Echard Is ‘Broken’ in Season 26’s Dramatic First Look

Clayton Echard Is ‘Broken’ in a Dramatic First Look at Season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’

Clayton Echard is the next Bachelor! The long-rumored next Bachelor was finally confirmed on Tuesday, when the first look at his season aired at the end of Michelle Young’s hometown dates on The Bachelorette.

“I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri who just wants to find love,” the 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep says in the preview. “I believe more than anything that my future wife is here.”

Clayton’s women spar, using insults like “fake” and “two-faced,” before one woman tells another to “keep my name out of your f**king mouth.”

Clayton sobs and hugs profusely, prompting the Bachelor to rage, “She f**ked it up for everyone.”

That’s it.

It’s over, and I’m completely broken.”

Michelle’s breakup with Clayton in November prompted the official announcement.

The Bachelorette is on its 23rd season.

Clayton had impressed four of Michelle’s students enough to earn his first one-on-one date, so the split was unexpected.

While the two had a good time riding around in a junk food-filled limo and goofing off at a museum, Michelle felt like Clayton was “missing something.”

Clayton received letters from two of Michelle’s students after the divorce, which caused him to cry and express his desire for a wife and family.

Clayton’s casting as the next Bachelor was first rumored in September, when photos of a man who looked like him filming what appeared to be a promo shoot for the show surfaced.

Multiple outlets later confirmed the news with sources.

Clayton appeared to confirm the news himself shortly after, during what appeared to be a shoot for the show in his hometown of Missouri.

“I’m ecstatic.

According to video obtained by local news station Fox 2 Now, Clayton told a gathered crowd, “I’m also very, very nervous.”

“I’m on the lookout for my soul mate.”

Before the news broke, ET spoke with Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams, who explained why Clayton would make an excellent franchise leader.

She described him as “very approachable.”

“He appears to be a lot of fun to be around.”

I think he’d be fantastic.

