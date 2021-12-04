Clayton Echard of ‘Bachelor’ asks about returning a rose in a new promo.

Season 26 of The Bachelor isn’t set to premiere for another month, but Clayton Echard has already delivered one of the most dramatic moments in the show’s history.

Echard, a 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep, turns to host Jesse Palmer and asks, “Question for you: Has anyone ever taken a rose back before?”

For a brief moment, Palmer appears stunned by the question posed to him.

But there’s no doubt that it was enough of a cliffhanger to whet fans’ appetites for more.

That’s just a taste of the drama to come when the new season premieres on Monday, January.

3 (ABC)

Echard was named the new Bachelor just one day ago, and the new preview clip comes just one day after the network announced him.

When the first look at his season aired at the end of Michelle Young’s hometown dates on The Bachelorette on Tuesday, it confirmed the long-rumored choice of the franchise’s flagship series.

On November, Young and Echard called it quits.

Her season has 23 episodes.

“I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri who just wants to find love,” Echard said, exuding down-to-earth vibes. “I believe more than anything that my future wife is here.”

Long before Echard was officially chosen, Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams told ET why she thought he would be a great franchise lead.

She described him as “very personable.”

“He appears to be a lot of fun to be around.”

He’d make an excellent Bachelor, in my opinion.

He seemed to enjoy himself on all of the dates.

If it’s him, I think you’re in for a real treat.”

