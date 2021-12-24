Clayton Echard of ‘Bachelor’ fame talks about his emotional journey and how he’s cried a lot this season (exclusive)

Clayton Echard of ‘Bachelor’ talks about his emotional journey and how he’s been crying a lot this season (exclusive)

Clayton Echard is more than ready for Bachelor viewers to follow him on his quest for love.

On Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, the 28-year-old made his Bachelor Nation debut as a suitor.

After E! published photos of a man who looked like him filming what appeared to be a promo shoot for the show outside of a house in his hometown of Missouri, rumors of him being cast as the next lead began to circulate.

At the conclusion of Young’s hometown dates, ABC officially announced Echard as the next Bachelor.

Despite the fact that the announcement sparked some concern among fans, Young had nothing but positive things to say about her ex when she spoke with ET ahead of the official announcement.

“I think Clayton is just so wonderful, so deserving of love,” she said.

He’s all in on being vulnerable.

Echard is excited to show his doubters what he’s made of.

“I think a lot of people are wondering, ‘Who is this guy? What is he going to bring?'” he told ET’s Denny Directo.

“All of my personality is going to come out, and I’m just going to sit back and watch.”

The orthopedic sales rep also expressed interest in seeing parts of the season that he was not aware of, such as how his suitors acted when he wasn’t present.

“That’ll be a whole new side of it for me to see for the first time,” he said.

“I’ve been told a lot of things, but now I’m going to find out who was telling the truth.”

That’ll be interesting to see, and who knows, maybe by the time Women Tell All comes around, I’ll have some questions for some of the participants.

“Hey, that’s not what I saw from the way you described it,” I’ll say.

The first look at Echard’s season, which aired in, gave fans a few glimpses of the possible drama he mentions.

