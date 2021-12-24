Clayton Echard of The Bachelor says he found love on the show…

Clayton Echard of The Bachelor says he found love on set.

Clayton Echard opened up about his upcoming season of The Bachelor.

“I’m going to find my future wife here for sure,” he told E! News about night one.

The Bachelor’s upcoming season may, in fact, have a happy ending.

Clayton Echard will begin the new year with the ABC franchise’s 26th season, which will premiere on January 1.

The dating competition series is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

But, before Bachelor Nation tunes in to watch his journey unfold in front of the cameras, they might want to hear what the sales rep had to say to E! News about whether or not he found his special someone.

“I did find love,” the 28-year-old actress confessed before teasing, “As far as what that looks like, I think that’s where everyone has to tune in and find out.”

Because, well, let’s just say it was an adventure and I did find it.”

Clayton, who first appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, knew right away that he would find his future wife here.

The women vying for his heart “blew him away,” he said, adding that he “had never seen [so many]beautiful women in one place at the same time.”

He continued, “Honestly, every woman was having so much fun.”

“At the end of it all, I remember walking out thinking, ‘Wow, this is going to be fun.'”

Overall, the former football player expressed his gratitude for his decision to embark on this adventure.

He gushed, “I’m so glad I stepped out of my comfort zone because these women brought the energy and they’re beautiful.”

“On the first night, I had some incredible conversations.”

Of course, the upcoming season of The Bachelor will have its share of thorny moments, as Clayton admitted that he had reservations about appearing on the show at times.

“You just don’t know what to expect when you step into a role like this and think to yourself, ‘OK, I’m mentally mature enough to handle this.’ Then you get into it and think to yourself, ‘How did I think I’d be able to handle this? Dating this many women at once.’

“There are many of those moments,” he continued.

I believe that simply being human makes you realize, ‘Hey, I’ve never been through anything…’

