Clayton Echard on Having Regrets After the ‘Chaotic’ Season: ‘I Did Some Things Wrong’

Clayton Echard on Regrets After ‘Chaotic’ Season: ‘I Did Some Things Wrong’

Clayton Echard says he’s “looking forward to watching” season 26 of The Bachelor, but he’s aware that he’ll have to take responsibility for his mistakes.

“[Doozy] is a good word to use,” the 28-year-old Missouri native told Us Weekly ahead of the show’s premiere on Monday, January 3.

“You can choose from a variety of words — chaotic is one of them.”

It’s incredible to see the promos; obviously, I was there, but I’m ready to relive it.

There are some things [I didn’t notice].

I wasn’t there 24 hours a day, surrounded by all the women, so I’m going to see things for the first time.

And I’m looking forward to seeing how it turns out.

Obviously, I heard a lot of the drama that I wasn’t there for, but now I’m thinking, ‘OK, maybe I’ll catch someone who told me a story that doesn’t quite match up with what I see.'”

Clayton’s season trailer reveals that he falls in love with three women — and expresses his feelings to the other contestants.

He’s also seen telling two women at a rose ceremony that he was “intimate” with both of them.

“I can’t say I have any regrets because if I had done things differently, would it have been my 100 percent authentic journey?” the former football player told Us.

“So I did what I thought was right at the time and in every moment while I was there.”

Is this to say it was correct? Probably not.

I mean, I wasn’t exactly flawless.

I made some mistakes, but I did everything on my own initiative and in the best interests of my family.

So I’m like, you know what, you stayed true to yourself, and you got some battle scars along the way, but that’s just life.”

Clayton was announced as the season 26 lead before he even appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

As a result, some viewers questioned why the network chose him to hand out roses.

“Everyone, rightfully so, has a lot of questions.”

I know what’s being said because I’ve read everything on the internet.”

