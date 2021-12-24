Clayton Echard on Why He Can’t Compare His Season to Previous Seasons

Clayton Echard discussed his preparation for the upcoming season of The Bachelor with E!’s Daily Pop.

Clayton Echard says he can’t compare his time on The Bachelor to previous seasons because he hasn’t seen any previous episodes.

Eleni Lazares of E!’s Daily Pop asked the star how dramatic his season will be, and he responded, “You’re asking the worst person this question because I had only seen one season prior to this, like seven years ago.”

Clayton said he watched a few episodes of JoJo Fletcher’s season and said, “I don’t know how to rank mine, but I can tell you that there is drama, as you can see from the promos.”

There were a few more than I expected.”

Clayton’s parents were hesitant when he decided to join Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, but when he was offered the role of the latest Bachelor, they embraced him wholeheartedly.

“My mother is a huge Bachelor fan, so when I told her, she freaked out.”

He said, “She was like, ‘Oh my gosh.'”

“They’re basically shoving me out the door right now, [like]get on the plane before they change their minds.”

So my friends and family were ecstatic, saying things like, ‘Listen, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; go find what you’re looking for!’

Clayton, who was new to Bachelor Nation at the time, reached out to previous Bachelors and Bachelorettes, describing himself as a “sponge” for their advice.

Nothing, including the fan reaction to his casting announcement, could have prepared him for what he was about to experience.

“I’ve seen the good and the bad, and I understand why people aren’t happy with me being the Bachelor,” he said. “I respect everyone’s opinion.”

“I think the most important thing is that everyone is curious about who I am, and I believe they will find out as they watch my season.”

“You’re going to see my personality, you’re going to see what makes me laugh, cry, happy and sad, all of those emotions,” Clayton promised.

I mean, I experienced every emotion.

I had a lot…

