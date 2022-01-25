Clayton Echard Reclaims Cassidy’s Rose, Shanae and Elizabeth’s Feud Continues on ‘The Bachelor’

Clayton Echard Returns Cassidy’s Rose, Shanae and Elizabeth’s Feud Escalates on ‘The Bachelor’

Clayton Echard dealt with drama at every turn during the Monday, January 24, episode of The Bachelor, which aired on ABC.

Despite Sierra telling Clayton that Cassidy had a “friend with benefits” waiting for her back home, the episode began with Cassidy assuring fellow contestants that she was safe with a rose.

Clayton confronted Cassidy about the allegations, which she denied, claiming she had not been in a relationship since the summer of 2019.

Clayton walked away to collect his thoughts after Cassidy admitted that she had a friend who wasn’t interested in a romance with her.

Cassidy later admitted to Clayton that she had slept with a friend “a few times over the course of the past few months,” but she claimed she was already falling in love with Clayton.

However, he felt their trust had already been broken, so he immediately sent Cassidy home.

At the rose ceremony, Ency, Kate, and Tessa were also voted off.

The remaining women hoped the drama would end soon, but Shanae had other plans.

First, Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted a group date during which Clayton and the women discussed everything from body image to previous relationships.

Hunter, in particular, surprised Clayton by telling him about how she changed her appearance to appease her critical ex-boyfriend.

Eliza, on the other hand, earned the group date rose by going out of her way to make Clayton’s one-on-one time with her extra special.

Clayton’s one-on-one date with Sarah was then turned into a scavenger hunt by Becca Kufrin, who challenged the two to run around LA in their underwear.

Clayton was apprehensive about flaunting his body in public, but he said Sarah made it easier for him.

Sarah opened up about the consequences of being adopted that night, and Clayton stated that he felt much closer to her after their date.

As a result, he presented Sarah with a rose.

Back at the house, Elizabeth and Shanae’s feud erupted when Shanae devoured all of Elizabeth’s shrimp dinner.

Shanae claimed that Elizabeth snubbed her after she made more and shared it.

Of course, the rivals ended up on a group date, which Nicole, a Baywatch alum, was a part of.

