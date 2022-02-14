Clayton Echard returns to Bachelor 2022 LIVE tonight after being chastised for pitting Shanae against Genevieve.

Following last week’s drama-filled episode, THE Bachelor returns tonight for a new episode.

Tonight at 8 p.m. ET, Clayton Echard’s search for love continues.

After Cassidy was shockingly sent home without a rose ceremony in episode five of The Bachelor, the drama between Shanae and the other women was on full display.

She was sent home early after it was revealed that she was dating someone in her hometown and intended to return to him after the show.

Clayton was slammed by fans for sending Elizabeth home instead of showing villain Shanae, which they called “dumb and delusional.”

‘Come along for the ride’

The Bachelor Twitter account shared a teaser video for the upcoming season of the show, which included plenty of drama, heartbreak, and tears.

At the end of the video, Clayton says, “I’m so broken.”

“Love is on the horizon, but what happens next?” the tweet teased, “Be a part of the journey Mondays at 87c on ABC and Stream on Hulu.”

‘I’m in love with three women,’ says the narrator.

Clayton is seen saying in the preview for the next episode that he is in love with three women.

He then admitted to having “intimate” relationships with two of the women.