Clayton Echard Reveals Whether He Finds Love During His Bachelor Season

Clayton Echard Reveals Whether or Not He Finds Love During His Bachelor Season

Clayton Echard of The Bachelor may not be handing out roses just yet, but he’s already spilling the beans.

It appears that a trip to Neil Lane will be the season’s final destination.

Clayton Echard, the star of The Bachelor’s 26th season, has already used the “L” word.

On December 1, he spoke with Good Morning America in an interview.

1. Clayton declared the season to be a success.

“I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey,” he explained, “but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much differently than I had thought.”

“I’m really looking forward to watching it again and having everyone else watch it with me.”

Clayton brought more than just his good looks and warm personality to this season’s show; he also brought a “checklist of sorts” of qualities he was looking for in a life partner, which the women “brought all of that and so much more,” according to Clayton.

Clayton may have found his happily ever after, but with whom? That’s a different story entirely.

This news comes after ABC’s confirmation in November.

Clayton will star in The Bachelor’s 26th season, which premieres on January 30.

“I was incredibly honored and humbled to be a part of it.

He said of his season, “I’ve learned a lot about myself and it’s been a long road.”

On Michelle Young’s ongoing season of The Bachelorette, we first met the 28-year-old Missouri medical sales rep, who quickly became a fan favorite before being sent home on episode six.

On The Bachelor, Clayton’s search for love starts in January.

Clayton Echard Reveals Whether He Finds Love on His Season of The Bachelor