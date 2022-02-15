Clayton Echard Sends Shanae Home During 2-on-1 Date, Interrogates Sarah on ‘The Bachelor’

Clayton Echard Sends Shanae Home During 2-on-1 Date, Interrogates Sarah

Villains appear and vanish.

Clayton Echard ended his relationship with controversial contestant Shanae on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, but there was still plenty of drama following her departure.

Clayton’s two-on-one date with Shanae and Genevieve kicked off the episode.

Shanae used her alone time with Clayton to claim that she overheard Genevieve say she wanted to leave the night before the date, while Genevieve opened up to Clayton about wanting to be more vulnerable.

Shanae accused Genevieve of exuding an “actress vibe,” despite the fact that Shanae was the one who later admitted to feigning tears.

Genevieve was directly asked by the Bachelor if she was an actress who was lying to him, which she denied.

He eventually gave the rose to Genevieve and told Shanae that he couldn’t bring himself to keep her around.

Shanae was stunned and enraged, declaring her hatred for Clayton and her desire to never see him again.

He was relieved, however, that the mood among him and the women changed after she left.

Mara lamented her lack of time with Clayton at the cocktail party, lamenting that she would never catch up to the connections other women had with him.

However, she brightened up after surviving the rose ceremony.

In the meantime, Marlena and Hunter were eliminated.

After that, the group went to Croatia, where Teddi got a one-on-one date.

She admitted to Clayton that she was a virgin and that she was awaiting her first love.

As she accepted a rose, Teddi felt safe with Clayton and wanted to allow herself to fall in love with him.

During the group date, Mara was determined to make an impression, but Serene outshone her in a knight competition.

During the afterparty, Mara confronted Clayton about his attention to contestants she didn’t think were wife material.

Clayton vowed to investigate Sarah’s intentions after she insinuated that she — the house’s youngest woman — wasn’t ready to get married.

Rachel told Clayton she was falling for him during the afterparty, and he gave her a rose as a result.

Susie also invited him to meet her later that night in private so she could tell him she was.

