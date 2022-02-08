Clayton Echard Takes Shanae and Genevieve on a 2-on-1 Date amidst Drama on ‘The Bachelor’

Clayton Echard gave Shanae the benefit of the doubt on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor.

Clayton and Serene had a one-on-one date first, during which he encouraged her to let down her guard.

Serene explained that her family had never really opened up to her, so she wasn’t used to discussing her feelings.

Clayton, on the other hand, appreciated her trust in him and gave her a rose after she told him about the impact of losing two family members unexpectedly.

Serene later admitted to the cameras that she felt in love with Clayton.

Clayton requested a meeting with the winning football group date at the cocktail party preceding the rose ceremony.

Shanae threw their trophy into a pond and used expletives when speaking to them, according to the women.

Clayton confronted Shanae, who admitted what she did but claimed she was upset because she was always being blamed for everything.

Clayton told Shanae that if she continued to be hostile toward the group, he didn’t know how to proceed with her.

Shanae said she wanted to apologize to Clayton and the women because her behavior was out of character, and she hoped that by doing so, she and Clayton would be able to move on.

Shanae later apologized to her fellow contestants through tears.

She then told Clayton that she “felt” her apology, but she also told the cameras that she deserved an Oscar for her performance, despite the fact that she wasn’t truly sorry for her actions.

Shanae was eliminated again at the rose ceremony, while Sierra, Jill, and Lyndsey W were sent home.

Shanae congratulated herself on ousting two women in a row (Elizabeth and Sierra) and pondered who she should target next.

Clayton and the ladies traveled to Toronto, where Gabby landed a one-on-one date, hoping to put the drama behind them.

She opened up about being insecure in previous relationships and wondering if she deserved love because her mother withheld affection from her when she was younger.

Clayton’s strong feelings for Gabby caught him off guard, and he hinted that she might be his after giving her a rose.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Clayton Echard Takes Shanae and Genevieve on 2-on-1 Date Amid Drama