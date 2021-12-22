Clayton Echard, the Bachelor’s Casting Director, Reacts to Criticism

Clayton Echard, the Bachelor’s Casting Director, Responds to Critics

Kaitlyn Bristowe told Clayton Echard that they were “facing your haters” and read critical tweets about him being cast as the next Bachelor during The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose.

Clayton Echard is requesting a chance on Bachelor Nation.

During The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, the Columbia, Missouri-based medical sales rep addressed criticism he’d received after being cast as the lead in the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

“Joining us now is a man who really does need an introduction because honestly no one knows who he is,” host Kaitlyn Bristowe said when introducing Clayton, who appeared on Michelle Young’s season and was sent home week six, when he walked out, he seemed happy about the audience’s applause and that there were “no boos or anything.”

After that, Kaitlyn told Clayton she wanted to talk about the “elephant in the room” and how “there’s been a lot of mixed reactions” to him being chosen as the next Bachelor.

She proceeded to read some of “the more interesting comments” about him, saying they were “facing your haters head on.”

“I figured it’d be fun to read them like Jimmy Kimmel does,” Kaitlyn said, referring to the late-night host’s “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” segment.

“You’ll read them aloud for us.”

“Are you all set?”

Clayton then went on to read a few tweets and make jokes about them.

Clayton responded, “I’ve got a great personality though,” after reading one that said, “They found 30 women desperate enough to date this guy? Where?! (hashtag)quarantinegoggles.” And when he read another that said, “Roses are red, violets are blue, Clayton is the Bachelor, and I just puked in my mouth (hashtag)ICanStillTasteIt,” he said, “I’m just saying it doesn’t rhyme.”

You have to make it rhyme if you’re going to come after me.”

The messages, on the other hand, did not stop there.

Clayton said he “kind of wanted this, too,” when one social media user said all they wanted for Christmas was Rodney Mathews, a fellow contestant from Michelle’s season.

“Listen,” he said, “there’s no guarantee that he won’t be down the road, right? I’m open to it.”

Rodney is a truly exceptional individual.”

“I hope Clayton uses…,” said another tweet.

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard Reacts to Criticism Over His Casting