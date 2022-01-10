Clayton Echard, the season 26 Bachelor, who is he?

Clayton Echard, the 26th Bachelor, is who?

For the 26th season of The Bachelor, CLAYTON Echard reprises his role as the Bachelor.

Echard made his Bachelor Nation debut on Michelle Young’s season of the Bachelorette, which premiered on October 19, 2021.

Clayton Echard, who is 28 years old, is the Bachelor for season 26.

He was reportedly a professional football player and hails from Eureka, Missouri.

Echard was drafted by the National Football League four years after playing for the Missouri Tigers in 2012.

The Seattle Seahawks signed him in 2016.

It’s unclear when he left the NFL, but he now works in orthopedic sales, according to his Instagram bio.

Echard was announced as the new Bachelor on September 15, 2021, according to Variety.

Producers quickly fell in love with him, according to the outlet, and he quickly rose to the top of the network’s shortlist.

Echard’s season of The Bachelor appeared to have begun production prior to the start of Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

On September 15, 2021, E! News published photos of Echard with a camera crew.

Sources told Variety that the Missouri native is the show’s next star after the photos leaked.

“I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri who just wants to find love,” Echard said in the first teaser for the Bachelor’s 26th season.

“More than anything, I believe my future wife is here.”

During the sixth Rose Ceremony, which aired on November 23, 2021, Echard did not receive a rose.

Echard was given the one-on-one after producers revealed that some of Michelle’s students would be planning dates that week.

The chemistry between the two didn’t appear to radiate in a ‘Midnight At The Museumesque’ date.

Young said it was an “incredibly difficult” decision for her to send Echard home during the rose ceremony.

“Something is missing for me,” she said in an interview with the producers.

“You are this amazing, wonderful person, and you are enough,” she said as she said goodbye to Echard.

“There will, without a doubt, be the right time and place for that relationship.

“I’m convinced.”

