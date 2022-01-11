Clayton Echard’s Cast Member on ‘The Bachelor’ 2022: Who Is Hunter? Instagram, Age, Job, and More

The Bachelor 2022 contestants come from a variety of backgrounds, including careers, residencies, and personalities.

Hunter Haag auditioned for the dating reality show in the hopes of finding true love and possibly becoming Clayton Echard’s fiancé.

She has her sights set on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, where she met the former NFL star.

Will Hunter possess the qualities required to sweep Clayton off his feet? Find out everything you need to know about The Bachelor 2022 contestant.

[Warning: This article may contain spoilers for Hunter and Clayton Echard’s appearance on The Bachelor Season 26 in 2022.]

Hunter describes herself as an empathetic, compassionate, and romantic woman in her ABC profile.

She is also a Charlotte native.

She, like many others, grew up idolizing the star-crossed love stories in rom-com films and is on the hunt for her true love.

It’s no surprise that her favorite book is Nicholas Sparks’ “A Walk to Remember,” and Clayton possesses one of the qualities she seeks in a man.

She’s looking for a foodie, an outdoorsman, and a sportsman.

Hunter is willing to risk everything for her “happily ever after” on The Bachelor 2022.

Hunter, who is 28 years old, had a varied career before settling down as a Human Resources Specialist.

For a specific reason, she describes romantic relationships as a fairytale, according to her bio.

Hunter used to work as a princess at Walt Disney World.

Her previous job, as explained in her bio, makes a lot more sense once you get to know her.

Clayton will, hopefully, figure out why.

Hunter Chaag, a contestant on The Bachelor 2022, uses her Instagram account, @hunterchaag, to show off her personal life.

She takes cute photos on her nights out showing off her outfits when she isn’t having fun in the sun and on vacation.

Hunter’s Instagram account also shows off her Disney obsession.

In several posts, she can be seen wearing the iconic Mickey ears with her friends at Walt Disney World.

Her social media updates…

