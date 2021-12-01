Clayton Echard’s Emotional ‘Bachelor’ Debut in the First Season 26 Trailer: ‘I’m Just So Broken’

Clayton Echard Makes an Emotional ‘Bachelor’ Debut in Season 26’s First Trailer: ‘I’m Just So Broken’

Clayton Echard, the next Bachelor, has finally made his ABC debut, and his season premieres in January.

Following an all-new episode of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, November 30, ABC released the first trailer for season 26 of The Bachelor, featuring Clayton, 28, as the franchise’s lead.

The first trailer for his upcoming season, which premieres on ABC on January 3, promises a lot of tears from both the Missouri native and his suitors.

Clayton says in the video, “I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri who just wants to find love,” as scenes from his journey play in the background.

“And I’m convinced that my future wife is here.”

The teaser shows the former football player running on the beach in a Baywatch-style group date, then hitting a piata shirtless in a one-on-one date.

As he travels around the world, he also jumps off a yacht with one woman and kisses another in a hot tub before continuing his PDA with more contestants.

The season, however, isn’t without its share of drama.

Before storming off, one contestant says in the video, “I don’t trust her as far as I can throw her.”

“That girl will do whatever it takes,” another woman adds later, implying that the house has a villain.

Throughout the show, snippets of various women crying appear on screen before viewers learn that the contestants aren’t the only ones who will be put to the test this season.

Clayton appears to become irritated at one point and threatens to walk away before breaking down off camera.

In the teaser, he says, “She fucked it up for everybody.”

“I’m finished,” says the speaker.

It has come to an end.

“I’m so messed up.”

Clayton was introduced to Bachelor Nation during season 18 of The Bachelorette, when he competed for Michelle Young’s heart.

During the November 23 episode, he was sent home ahead of hometown dates after Michelle, 28, sensed something was off during a one-on-one date.

Clayton was rumored to be the show’s next lead months before fans saw him pack his bags on screen.

In fact, in early September, Us Weekly confirmed that ABC had decided on a season 18.

