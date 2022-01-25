Clayton Echard’s Season 3 Episode 3 Fashion Details

We looked into the best looks from The Bachelor so you didn’t have to. From the rose ceremony gowns to the date outfits, and everything in between.

We chose these deals and products on our own because we like them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the products.

Prices are correct as of the time of publication.

Even though Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is only in its third week, there is plenty of drama to go around.

During the cocktail party, some rumors about Cassidy Timbrooks circulated, and this week’s episode picked up right where we left off last week.

Clayton then handed out roses, and it was back to business, with a few special cameo appearances on the group dates.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, alum of The Bachelorette, arrives to lead an emotional group date.

She wasn’t the only one who showed up with a helping hand.

During Clayton’s one-on-one date, Becca Kufrin assisted him with a scavenger hunt.

Nicole Eggert, star of Baywatch, organized a fun beach date for the ladies.

There’s no shortage of drama or great clothes on The Bachelor, as usual, and one of the best parts about the start of a new season is that there are so many fashion moments because there are so many women on the show.

If you’re watching TV and wondering where you can get those same outfits, you’re in luck: we recorded the episode, paused it, took screenshots, and researched each and every look so you don’t have to, and we’ll keep updating this as we find out more fashion details.

Continue scrolling to see the fashions that are worthy of a rose.

Susie Evans didn’t have to worry about anything because she already had a rose at the opening rose ceremony.

Nonetheless, she delivered some spot-on facial expressions and reactions as she observed the Cassidy drama for the audience.

In a green velvet mini dress, she also had a great fashion moment.

We’re always on the lookout for a good Amazon deal.

This velvet gown is a timeless classic that can be worn to a variety of occasions.

There are three more colors to choose from.

The night’s color was unmistakably green.

In her cowl neck gown, Jill Chin exuded some old Hollywood glitz.

[…]

Latest News from Infosurhoy

The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 3 of Clayton Echard’s Season