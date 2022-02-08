Clayton Echard’s Season 5 of The Bachelor: Fashion Details

We looked into the best looks from The Bachelor, from the rose ceremony gowns to the date outfits, and everything in between, so you didn’t have to.

The Bachelor’s cast continued their trip to Houston, Texas in this episode.

They all flew to Toronto, Canada, after Clayton Echard handed out the roses.

Gabby Windey received her first one-on-one date with Clayton, which included a Bachelor tradition: a helicopter ride.

During the group date, the girls roasted one another (and Clayton).

Then there was Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi’s highly anticipated two-on-one date.

There was plenty of drama and fabulous outfits to go around.

If you’re watching reality TV and want to know where you can get the same outfits, you’re in luck because we recorded the episode, paused it, took screenshots, and looked into each and every look so you don’t have to.

Continue scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions, which will be updated as more fashion details become available.

Gabby Windey kept her solo date with Clayton cool and casual.

With ripped jeans and heeled combat boots, she wore a tan shacket over a cropped white tank.

Unfortunately, the Zara shacket is no longer available, but this crop top from the episode is a fantastic alternative.

It’s one of those must-have layering pieces that you can wear all year if you pair it with the right seasonal pieces.

Distressed detailing can be found throughout these split-hem jeans.

These, like the white crop top, are easily styled for year-round wear and can be worn for both formal and casual occasions.

‘Dr.’

The flared heel gives these Martens a little extra oomph.

They’re also available in white.

For her solo dinner with Clayton, Serene Russell wore a little black dress with crystal-encrusted straps.

This outfit is very similar to the one seen in the episode.

The deep v-neckline of the black satin mini with rhinestone straps is flattering.

The rhinestone, of course…

