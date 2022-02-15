Clayton Echard’s Season 6 of The Bachelor: Fashion Details

We looked into the best looks from The Bachelor, from the rose ceremony gowns to the date outfits, and everything in between, so you didn’t have to.

Clayton Echard’s two-on-one date with Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi has been anticipated by Bachelor viewers for weeks.

We finally arrived at the much-anticipated and tense date.

Clayton and the other members of the cast then flew to Croatia.

There are now some genuine feelings in the mix, and almost everyone appears to be on edge about where things stand.

There was no shortage of drama or fabulous outfits.

You’re in luck if you’re watching reality TV and wondering where you can get those same outfits because we recorded the episode, paused it, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don’t have to.

Keep scrolling to see the rose-worthy looks; we’ll keep updating this as more fashion details become available, so stay tuned.

When the cast arrived in Croatia, Sarah Hamrick wore a white lace crop top and jeans.

If you’re a fan of crop tops, this one from Superdown is a must-have.

It features a lovely lace overlay.

You can wear it with jeans, as seen on the show, or you can dress it up quite easily.

In addition to white, this top is also available in black.

Marlena Wesh exited the show in a stunning, green, sparkly gown.

When you walk into a room, this is one of those dresses that will make everyone say “wow.”

Red and black versions of this dazzling gown are also available.

Teddi Wright looked stunning on her solo date with Clayton in a white and fuchsia floral ensemble.

On the show, this appeared to be a dress, but it’s actually a top and a skirt in eight different colors.

For the rose ceremony, Teddi Wright wore a reddish brown bodycon dress with ruching.

This slinky dress is suitable for a variety of occasions.

Bodycon…

