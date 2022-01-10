Clayton Echard’s season of Bachelor 2022 is back tonight after fans slammed him and Jesse Palmer for the ‘rough’ premiere.

Clayton Echard is back on THE Bachelor this season, and he’s looking for love.

Fans have slammed him and host Jesse Palmer after last week’s premiere of his season of the Bachelor, which airs on Monday night.

Some viewers complained that the two have “boring” personalities, and that they have made the show “rough” to watch.

Michelle Young’s season of the Bachelorette, which aired on October 19, 2021, introduced the Missouri native to Bachelor Nation.

In the two-hour premiere, he met 31 women on the first night.

Before being drafted into the National Football League four years later, the handsome athlete played for the Missouri Tigers in 2012.

For the latest news and updates, visit our Bachelor live blog…

What was the duration of the first screening?

Last week, on Monday night, The Bachelor premiered.

The first episode was two hours long.

This season’s bachelor is…

Clayton Echard, the suitor of Bachelorette Michelle Young, has been cast as ABC’s new lead in The Bachelor.

For season 26, he is the bachelor.