Clayton Echard’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ will have a ‘Whole Lot More Firsts,’ according to Jesse Palmer (exclusive)

Jesse Palmer has promised that this season of The Bachelor will be full of drama.

ET spoke with the show’s 43-year-old host, who assured fans that Clayton Echard’s season is far from over, despite the fact that the ups and downs have already begun.

“On The Bachelor, there are no rules,” says the season’s theme.

Clayton will go to any length,” Jesse stated.

“To get what he wants and to find love, he’ll take chances and risks.”

Before Clayton’s first rose ceremony, three women rejected him in the season premiere.

After that, Clayton asked Jesse if anyone had ever returned a rose in the second episode, which ended on a cliffhanger.

“I promise there are a whole lot more firsts coming up this season that people haven’t seen in 20 years of watching The Bachelor,” Jesse told ET, despite all of this.

Though the season’s most dramatic moments are yet to come, Jesse, a former Bachelor, noted that Clayton’s “self-doubt started to creep in” as a result of the early exits and uncertainty.

“Once it takes hold, it’s impossible to get rid of…

“That’s something that’s creeping in,” he said. “You wear that for the rest of the season, and it’s always in the back of your mind.”

As a result, Clayton will have to play a new game going forward.

He now has to deal with everything.

There’s a great deal of drama going on.

Moving forward, there will only be more.”

Cassidy’s group date rose is in jeopardy after Clayton learned that she may have a friends with benefits situation waiting for her back home.

“I think in the past, a lot of Bachelors would’ve just let it play out.”

‘I already gave her a rose,’ it would’ve said.

“To Clayton’s credit, though, he kind of wanted to take charge of the situation,” Jesse told ET. “We’ll just move on to the next round, and I’ll confront her about this at our next group date or one-on-one date.”

Tensions are also rising between Shanae and Elizabeth, following Shanae’s accusation of.

