Clayton Echard’s Season of The Bachelor: Your First Look

Clayton Echard will be the leading man in season 26 of The Bachelor, according to ABC.

Here’s a look at what’s in store for his season.

Clayton Echardis is all set to distribute roses.

On November 2nd,

To help build excitement for Clayton’s season, ABC released a drama-filled trailer, which gives us a first look at the new Bachelor’s journey for love. 30. ABC confirmed that Clayton will be the next lead for The Bachelor’s upcoming 26th season, which will kick off the franchise’s 20th year.

“I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri looking for love,” Clayton says in the trailer.

“Most importantly, I believe my future wife is here.”

While we admire Clayton’s assurance, the teaser promises a lot of crying.

“You’re a liar, you’re a liar, you’re a liar, you’re a liar, you’re a liar, you’re a li

“Don’t say my name in your mother-f-cking mouth.”

Someone isn’t there for the right reasons, we’re guessing!

Clayton was first introduced to The Bachelorette viewers during Michelle Young’s season.

He quickly became a fan favorite, winning the hearts of both America and Michelle’s fifth grade class, thanks to his devilish good looks and surprisingly amazing dance moves.

Clayton and Michelle were unfortunately not meant to be, as the Missouri native was sent home in the sixth episode.

Clayton was supposed to be the one handing out roses for the new season, according to photos shared exclusively by E! News in September.

Until now, ABC has remained tight-lipped about the Bachelor casting.

Watch the new teaser above for a sneak peek at Clayton’s season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor’s 26th season premieres in January.

3 (ABC)

Clayton Echard’s Dramatic Season of The Bachelor: Your First Look

[wpcc-iframe width="560" height="315" frameborder allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen> allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https