Clayton Echard’s Teaser Seems to Reveal All the Spoilers in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 Trailer

The Bachelor franchise is known for deceiving fans with carefully crafted previews, but Clayton Echard’s season 26 trailer appears to have more spoilers than ever before.

Clayton, 28, appeared to tell three women that he loved them and two women that he was “intimate” with both of them in a promo released by ABC ahead of the season premiere on Monday, January 3.

The news shook Bachelor Nation, and speculation about how the Missouri native’s journey would play out was rife.

Clayton exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, “[Doozy] — that’s a good word to choose,” as he reflected on his season.

“You have a lot of words to choose from — chaotic.”

I obviously lived through the promos, but I’m ready to watch them again.

There are some things that [I did not notice].

I wasn’t there 24 hours a day, surrounded by all the women, so I’m going to see things for the first time.

And I’m looking forward to seeing how it comes together.

Obviously, I heard a lot of the drama that I wasn’t there for, but now I’m thinking, ‘OK, maybe I’ll catch someone who told me a story that doesn’t quite match up with what I see.'”

Despite the fact that the former football player admitted to making mistakes while filming, he embraced his blunders.

"I can't say I have any regrets because if I had done things differently, would it have been my 100 percent authentic journey?" he reasoned.

"So I did what I thought was right at the time and in every situation."

Is that to say it was correct? Probably not.

I mean, I wasn't perfect.

I made some mistakes, but I did everything on my own initiative and in the best interests of my family.

So, you know what, you stay true to yourself, and you developed some battle scars along the way, but that's just life."

Clayton told Us that, despite preconceptions about his season.