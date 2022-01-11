Clayton inquires about rescinding a rose after a shocking claim on the second episode of ‘The Bachelor.’

Clayton inquires about rescinding a rose after a shocking claim in the second episode of “The Bachelor.”

Clayton Echard’s ladies are already causing a stir.

The women got into a fight on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, which pushed Clayton to his breaking point, as ET breaks down in the recap below.

The women were given the opportunity to plan a children’s birthday party with the help of a Disney Channel star, but one woman chose to ignore her responsibilities and make out with Clayton instead.

While a sweet one-on-one helped to reduce the drama, the season’s second group date ratcheted it back up.

At the cocktail party, two conflicts took center stage, and one revelation left Clayton wishing he could take back a rose.

Continue reading for a complete recap of The Bachelor’s second episode.

Teddi, Ency, Melina, Gabby, Kira, Mara, Sierra, Genevieve, Serene, and Cassidy all got the first group date, and their reactions to a house full of kids were mixed.

Cassidy’s irritation with the kids subsided when Hilary Duff was announced as a special guest.

Cassidy was not on board when they were tasked with throwing a birthday party for the Disney star, despite her massive fangirling over her.

In a confessional, Cassidy said, “I don’t really care if Hilary Duff is disappointed in my dollhouse abilities or if the girls are a little miffed.”

“At the end of the day, I’m here to date Clayton.”

I’m not here to put together a miniature home.

I’m here to start a relationship with you.

“I’m not interested in a dollhouse.”

Instead of assisting the group, Cassidy drew Clayton to the pool for a makeout session and told him he’d have to “drag” her out of the competition.

“I spend as little time as possible around you small people,” Cassidy said to some of the kids, before dropping the birthday cake Genevieve had decorated.

Cassidy was unconcerned about it all, no matter how much it bothered the women.

“I’m in a fantastic mood.”

This has been an incredible day.

In Beverly Hills, I had the pleasure of speaking with Hilary Duff and making out with Clayton.

She exclaimed “twice!” before describing herself as a “frontrunner.”

Clayton praised Serene as “something special” during their late-night date, assuring Teddi of his feelings.

