Cleaning aficionado reveals a simple five-minute method for getting rid of noxious cooking odors.

Cleaning aficionado shares a quick and easy way to get rid of noxious cooking odors, and it only takes five minutes.

CHRISTMAS DAY IS TOMORROW…we can’t believe how quickly it’s arrived and how much still needs to be done.

Many of us will start peeling potatoes and chopping carrots tonight in preparation for Thanksgiving dinner.

Although the aroma of a Christmas dinner is truly divine, nothing is worse than having the smell linger in your kitchen for days.

There’s something here for you if the smell of leftover brussel sprouts and turkey makes your stomach turn.

So, if you want your house to smell fresh, we have a quick and easy hack that promises to eliminate any lingering cooking odors.

Lynsey Crombie, aka The Queen of Clean, has devised a brilliant way to eliminate any foul odors in a matter of minutes.

The best-selling author and columnist is known for sharing cleaning hacks, and she recently shared one on TikTok.

“A question I always get asked is about cooking smells in the kitchen during the holidays,” she explained.

“Those cooking odors are going to be even worse over Christmas, so this is what I do.”

“I bring some white vinegar to a boil on the stove and then let it simmer for five minutes.

“This will break down those odors while leaving no vinegar odor.”

If you want to get rid of those noxious odors in your kitchen, you can get a bottle of white vinegar spray for as little as 89p from The Range.

This is a good option if you don’t want to open the window and let the cold air in.

If you don’t want to spend money on candles, white vinegar comes to the rescue!

Lynsey’s video had only been live on TikTok for a week at the time of writing, but it had already racked up 176.4k views.

It currently has 2,375 likes, 84 comments, and 195 shares on Facebook.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Many TikTok users were blown away by the hack, and they expressed their gratitude in the comments.

“We have some vegan burgers that we fry,” one person explained, “but they stink up the place.”

“I’ll give it a shot.”

“This is brilliant,” said another.

“White vinegar is truly a godsend!!” said a third person.

Meanwhile, Mrs Hinch reveals a simple DIY Christmas gift box hack that costs less than £4 and makes a wonderful present.

A savvy woman also shares her ‘best Christmas hack,’ which allows her to take her tree down in minutes and put it up in ten minutes.

Furthermore, women share simple…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.