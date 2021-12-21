Cleaning aficionados share a 33p hack for cleaning greasy kitchen extractor fans in no time.

Cleaning enthusiasts claim that the secret to keeping your greasy kitchen extractor fan filters sparkling clean costs just 34p.

After struggling to find a way to clean the filters, one frustrated woman turned to Facebook’s Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips group for assistance.

“Could any of you lovely people advise me on the best way to clean these extractor fan filters?” she inquired.

Despite the fact that there are millions of cleaning products on the market, each with its own set of benefits, the most popular recommendation was to use washing up liquid and warm water.

One user wrote, “I have the same ones.”

“I soak them in hot water with Fairy liquid in the sink and gently clean them with a bottle brush.”

“Hot soapy water, Fairy liquid,” another concurred.

Last week, I did mine, and they looked brand new.”

Others advised soaking the filters in water for a while before attempting to remove the grease.

Someone else mentioned, “I used to soak them in hot soapy water in the bath for a good two hours.”

“Rinse with the shower after agitating the water a few times.”

If the grease still won’t go away, the lady suggested that a dishwasher be used as a last resort.

“All you need is hot soapy water!” wrote another woman, while another added, “Funnily enough, I did mine today!”

“I soaked them in warm water with Fairy liquid for half an hour, then wiped them down.”

This is a budget-friendly cleaning hack, especially since washing up liquid costs around 33p per bottle.

