Cleaning enthusiast shares an easy tin foil dishwasher hack for removing even the toughest baked-on food.

A FAN OF CLEANING has shared a simple tip for getting even the most stubborn food out of the dishwasher, and all you need is a roll of tin foil.

Dominika, who uses the TikTok handle Washy_wash, documented the hack on the platform.

She stuffed a screwed-up ball of tin foil into the dishwasher along with a dishwasher tablet.

“While doing dishes, put aluminum foil ‘ball’ into dishwasher,” she wrote on the video.

“A chemical reaction between aluminum foil and dishwasher tablets will break down dirt,” she explained.

While the video has been viewed over 225,000 times since its release, the response in the comments section has been mixed.

“Wow,” one person wrote, adding, “People come up with the craziest s**t.”

When someone said that it’s the dishwasher’s job to clean the dishes, Dominika responded, “Sure, but sometimes your dishes are dirty even after they’ve been washed in the dishwasher.”

“Just use detergent in both the main wash AND the pre wash compartments,” someone else suggested.

Another person expressed concern that the hack would “rust silverware,” to which Dominika responded that silverware should never be washed in the dishwasher in the first place.

Dominika’s TikTok account has over two million likes, and she frequently shares cleaning tips.

In the spirit of cleaning hacks, this mother has revealed a quick and simple method for cleaning her oven rack.

Clean stains in your car with this vegetable.

With just these two ingredients, you can keep your garbage disposal smelling sweet.