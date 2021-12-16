Cleaning enthusiasts rejoice after discovering a 50p dishwashing liquid that smells EXACTLY like the £102 Jo Malone perfume.

Fans of cleaning products rejoice after discovering a 50p dishwashing liquid that smells EXACTLY like Jo Malone’s £102 perfume.

It’s the £102 Jo Malone perfume.

Cleaning enthusiasts, on the other hand, have devised a clever dupe for the incredible scent that costs only 50p!

One Mrs Hinch fan posted a photo of the Sainsbury’s Spiced Plum and Pomegranate washing up liquid by her sink to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips group on Facebook, gushing about the amazing find.

Claire Cheng wrote, “Omg this dish soap smells like Jo Malone’s Pomegranate.”

“I’ve been filling the sink with hot water and a few squeezes of this, and the kitchen smells incredible!”

“Sainsbury’s Pomegranate and Spiced Plum….

And each bottle is only 50p!!”

“It’s fabulous is it it,” one reader wrote, “I have it in a glass hand wash jar on the side of my sink and use it as hand wash too as it’s not too strong.”

“I really like it.”

Someone else commented, “The Sainsburys Christmas range is always lovely.”

“I have this, love the smell,” one person said, while another added, “I have this, love the smell.”

Others were inspired by the post to go out and get some of the liquid, with one commenting, “Definitely getting this!”

Other seasonal washing up liquids, such as Morrisons Spiced Apple liquid, which costs just 30p, were also suggested in the thread.

