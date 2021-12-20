Cleaning enthusiasts share a 33p tip for cleaning greasy kitchen extractor fans in no time.

Cleaning enthusiasts claim that the secret to keeping your greasy kitchen extractor fan filters sparkling clean costs just 34p.

After struggling to find a way to clean the filters, one frustrated woman turned to Facebook’s Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips group for assistance.

“Could any of you lovely people help me figure out the best way to clean these extractor fan filters?” she inquired.

Despite the fact that there are millions of cleaning products on the market, each with its own set of benefits, the most common recommendation was to use dishwashing liquid and warm water.

One person wrote, “I have the same ones.”

“I clean them with a bottle brush after soaking them in hot water and Fairy liquid in the sink.”

“Hot soapy water, Fairy liquid,” another agreed, writing.

Last week, I did mine, and they looked brand new.”

Others recommended soaking the filters in water for a while before attempting to clean them.

Someone else said, “I used to soak them for two hours in hot soapy water in the bath.”

“Occasionally agitate the water, then rinse with the shower.”

If the grease still won’t go away, the lady suggested using a dishwasher as a last resort.

“Just hot soapy water is all you need!” wrote another woman, while another added, “Funnily enough, I literally did mine today!”

“I soaked them in warm water with Fairy liquid for half an hour, then wiped them down.”

And, at around 33p a bottle, washing up liquid, this is a very cost-effective cleaning hack.

In addition to cleaning advice, this woman has shared a simple method for smoothing matted doll hair.

It’s worth trying out these contact lens cleaning tips.

Pink Stuff paste is also essential for removing those pesky yellow marks from toilet seats.