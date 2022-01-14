Cleaning whiz demonstrates how to dry clothes faster and save money on your utility bill.

Cleaning whiz demonstrates how to dry clothes faster while saving money on your utility bill.

It is impossible to avoid paying energy bills.

We’re always looking for ways to cut back on our consumption and save money on a monthly basis.

@Carolina.McCauley, an organization expert on TikTok, said she knows at least one way we can reduce our carbon footprint while saving time.

Her technique has to do with how we clean our clothes.

Although the washing cycle for laundry is usually quick, drying the clothes in the next machine can take hours.

However, Carolina claims that adding a clean, dry towel to your drying load can reduce drying time by 30%.

Simply place the towel in the dryer with your clothes at the start of the cycle and take it out after 15 minutes.

The properties of the fabric will aid in the absorption of some of the moisture from your soaked clothing.

When it comes to tricks like these, Carolina is a pro.

She recently shared a video with three different cleaning hacks.

Her first suggestion was to separate the egg white from the yolk.

Instead of attempting to balance the yolk between the cracked eggshells and making a mess, simply place a slotted spoon above a bowl and crack the egg into it.

The small slits in the slotted spoon will allow the whites to seep through while holding the yolk in place.

The second piece of advice she gave was to clean the dispenser tray in your laundry machine.

Simply take the tray out of the dishwasher and run it through.

The final tip from the cleaning guru solved the problem of a stuck laundry detergent cap.

Simply throw the cap in the washing machine with a load of dirty clothes to remove the gunk that has built up on it from using it to pour detergent.

